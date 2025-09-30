9 goalies to watch in New England Division 1 men’s college hockey

Michael Hrabal was a second-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2023. (UMass Athletics)

The Division 1 men’s college hockey player has more roads to take to campus than ever.

Entering the 2025-26 season, a look at the crop of goaltenders stopping pucks for teams around New England proves that. Some top programs have seen a changing of the guard in the crease over the past year, but there likely will be freshmen and veterans, transfers and CHL imports alike holding down the position.

Although the region lost its top man in the crease a year ago in Boston College’s Jacob Fowler, several goalies listed below look to become mainstays in the year ahead.

Arriving on campus from far and wide, here’s a look at the top goalies we’ll be following around the region.