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Jacqueline Gasseau plays for Culver Academy. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)
MARLBORO, Mass. — Another Beantown Classic is in the books.
The last three days had some of the best prospects in New England, across the country and even Canada flock to Massachusetts for one of the summer’s biggest girls hockey showcases.
I made it out to the trusty New England Sports Center on Saturday morning to take in some action across the Futures Red 19U division. With 60 Futures Red teams in the field, I couldn't see everyone play. Here are the teams I caught:
Boston Junior Eagles Maroon
Connecticut Polar Bears Major
Fury U19 (Minn.)
Indiana All-Stars
Mid Fairfield Stars 1
Wade Warriors
Many prospects who are already in the collegiate ranks or have commitments in hand showed out, but what about those who’ve yet to find landing spots or those who still aren’t eligible to commit?
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