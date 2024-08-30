8 uncommitted standout 16U defenders from River Rats Jamboree

FOXBORO, Mass. — Fall hockey is officially upon us.
The River Rats Jamboree began Sunday and ran through Tuesday. Locally, the jamboree is the start of the fall hockey slate in the run-up to prep and high school seasons beginning in late November.
Games were played across 11 rinks. Countless teams took part.
I went to Foxboro Sports Center to watch some of the top 16U teams in the region begin their season. I was fortunate enough to catch at least one game from each of the following teams:
- Boston Jr. Eagles
- East Coast Militia
- Long Island Gulls
- Lovell Academy
- Mid Fairfield Rangers
- Neponset Valley River Rats
- Nor'Easter Storm
- Yale Jr. Bulldogs
Check out the top forwards from the event by clicking or tapping here. Let's dive into the top defensemen and goalies.