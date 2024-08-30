8 uncommitted standout 16U defenders from River Rats Jamboree

Brady Sloper has been a longtime standout for the Boston Jr. Eagles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Fall hockey is officially upon us.

The River Rats Jamboree began Sunday and ran through Tuesday. Locally, the jamboree is the start of the fall hockey slate in the run-up to prep and high school seasons beginning in late November.

Games were played across 11 rinks. Countless teams took part.

I went to Foxboro Sports Center to watch some of the top 16U teams in the region begin their season. I was fortunate enough to catch at least one game from each of the following teams:

Boston Jr. Eagles

East Coast Militia

Long Island Gulls

Lovell Academy

Mid Fairfield Rangers

Neponset Valley River Rats

Nor'Easter Storm

Yale Jr. Bulldogs

Check out the top forwards from the event by clicking or tapping here. Let's dive into the top defensemen and goalies.