Caroline Averill scored in a big win for Andover over Deerfield. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

ANDOVER, Mass. — Phillips Andover came back from a 2-0 hole early in the first period to take down Deerfield, 3-2, at home on Saturday.

Lilly McInerney (North Reading, Mass.), Carline Averill (Wayland, Mass.) and Sarah Powers (Lynnfield, Mass.) each scored for the Big Blue, while Avery Rodeheffer (New Haven, Conn.) took the win in net.

Gia Thompson and Sophie Frost scored for Deerfield.

Here's a full recap and eight takeaways from the game.