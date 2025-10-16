It's been over a month since we last took stock of the big men's college hockey recruiting developments. Now feels like a good time to check in.
The college slate is well underway, but assistant coaches are still attending tournaments, showcases, and junior hockey games when they're not at practice or a game of their own. Just because the college games begin doesn't mean the scouting stops.
There's just a bit less of it.
Various locals announced commitments over the last month. Let's dive into the biggest news.