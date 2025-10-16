Easton Anello plays for the River Rats and Williston Northampton. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It's been over a month since we last took stock of the big men's college hockey recruiting developments. Now feels like a good time to check in.

The college slate is well underway, but assistant coaches are still attending tournaments, showcases, and junior hockey games when they're not at practice or a game of their own. Just because the college games begin doesn't mean the scouting stops.

There's just a bit less of it.

Various locals announced commitments over the last month. Let's dive into the biggest news.