8 standouts from Week 6 of the Foxboro Prep League

Colvin Callahan will play for Tabor this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Another Wednesday in the summer means another week of the Foxboro Prep League. That marks six weeks of the prep summer games.

The matchups were held at Foxboro Sports Center, as Team Omicioli beat Team Walsh, Team Donatelli bested Team Moran and Team Holske narrowly edged out Team Cox.

It's interesting to watch which players are improving and boosting their stock as the summer rolls on. By no means does summer hockey mean everything, but occasionally you can get a read on where players have improved the most over the summer.

Let's dive in.