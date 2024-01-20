Tyler Moschella made 21 saves to beat Dexter Southfield on Friday night. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Dexter Southfield goalie Colin Davis had just made one of the saves of the season with just under three minutes to play in the game.

The Canton, Mass., native reached across the crease, putting his stick as the only thing between the puck and the back of the net. He got a piece of it, which knocked the puck down. The puck lay in the crease.

Thayer junior forward Brady Kudrick (Norwell, Mass.) followed the play and bolted for the loose puck, shoveling it past Davis, giving the Tigers a late lead.

It was one they wouldn't give up, as Thayer went on to beat Dexter, 5-3. Senior forward Josh Halliday added an empty-net goal as time expired.

Here is a full recap and eight standout prospects.