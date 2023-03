Shrewsbury stunned St. Mary's for a 4-1 win Sunday night. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — There are two new champions in MIAA girls hockey.

To start the day, Duxbury overpowered Canton, 5-2, to snag the Division 2 title. Later on, Shrewsbury shocked the MIAA world, upsetting No. 1 St. Mary's, 4-1, stifling the Spartans offensively en route to winning the Division 1 championship.

Thriving at TD Garden in a state final game is impressive and the players listed below did their best to do that.

Let's dive into the standout players from Sunday's action.