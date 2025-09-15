New England Hockey Journal

8 standouts from 16U Boston Jr. Eagles’ tie with Conn. Polar Bears

Teagan Beigel
Teagan Beigel (facing) celebrates her late equalizer for the Boston Jr. Eagles against the CT Polar Bears. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Teagan Beigel was due. 

The Boston Jr. Eagles were pressing for a goal late in the third period, down 2-1 to the CT Polar Bears, and Beigel's (Natick, Mass.) line was generating its share of chances. 

After Caroline Kreuz (Worcester, Mass.) gained the offensive zone and went to work on the forecheck with Maddie Allen behind the net, the puck found Beigel in the slot, and she scored with a seeing-eye backhander with two minutes to go in regulation to secure a 2-2 tie. 

It was a crucial answer for the Jr. Eagles after the Polar Bears scored in the closing seconds of the second period and the opening moments of the third to quickly take a 2-1 lead.

Brooke Schlutter tied it, 1-1, with 1.6 seconds to go in the second with a shorthanded goal. Victoire Devillers made it 2-1 three minutes into the third, taking advantage of a Jr. Eagles miscue.

Allen also found the back of the net for the Jr. Eagles, opening the scoring early in the first.

Let's dive into eight standouts from the thriller.

