8 standouts and takeaways from Williston’s Harrington championship win

Catie Putt and Violet Carroll
Catie Putt (13) and Violet Carroll (5) celebrate Putt's goal for Williston against BB&N. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MILTON, Mass. — Williston Northampton can add another trophy to its collection.

The Wildcats shut out BB&N, 3-0, on Sunday to win the 43rd Harrington Invitational Tournament. 

Sophomore forward Brooke Schlutter, junior defender and Catie Putt (Norfolk, Mass.) and sophomore forward Mia Daley (Lynnfield, Mass.) each scored for Williston (6-0-0). Senior goalie Liv Ferebee, a Cornell commit, earned the shutout in net. 

Schlutter opened the scoring late in the first period, picking the top right corner with a wrist shot from the high slot after Putt and Alyssa Frazier (Berlin, Vt.) worked a give-and-go out high. 

Putt doubled the lead midway through the second with a backhand-forehand move on a shorthanded breakaway. 

Daley added insurance on a 5-on-3 early in the third period. After Violet Carroll's (Milton, Mass.) shot trickled through BB&N's Barbara Ma, Daley was right there to jam in the loose puck. 

It's the second time in three seasons that Christa Talbot Syfu's team has won the holiday tournament, and they're just a season removed from back-to-back Elite 8 titles.

Sunday also marked the first loss of the season for BB&N (5-1-1). 

