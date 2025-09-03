8 standout uncommitted 18U, 16Us from Eastern Alliance Kickoff

Ty Hymovitz will be at Thayer again this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — At the Eastern Alliance Kickoff this past weekend, I mainly focused on the 15O age group. You can read my story on standout forwards here and standout defenders here.

But there was time to kill in between games, and the 15O age group wasn't always playing.

So, naturally, I wandered into some 18U and 16U games. I focused on those two age groups last weekend at the River Rats Jamboree.

Fortunately, New England Sports Center has eight rinks under one roof, so I didn't have to go far to check out other games.

Here are eight uncommitted players from the 18U and 16U levels who caught my attention.

Let's dive in.