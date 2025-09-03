New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

8 standout uncommitted 18U, 16Us from Eastern Alliance Kickoff

Avatar photo
By

Ty Hymovitz will be at Thayer again this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — At the Eastern Alliance Kickoff this past weekend, I mainly focused on the 15O age group. You can read my story on standout forwards here and standout defenders here.

But there was time to kill in between games, and the 15O age group wasn't always playing.

So, naturally, I wandered into some 18U and 16U games. I focused on those two age groups last weekend at the River Rats Jamboree.

Fortunately, New England Sports Center has eight rinks under one roof, so I didn't have to go far to check out other games.

Here are eight uncommitted players from the 18U and 16U levels who caught my attention.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

8 standout uncommitted 18U, 16Us from Eastern Alliance Kickoff

MARLBORO, Mass. — At the Eastern Alliance Kickoff this past weekend, I mainly focused on the 15O age group. You can read my story on…
Read More

7 standout 15O defenders from 2025 Eastern Alliance Kickoff

MARLBORO, Mass. — For many, Labor Day weekend is the final moments of summer. The final weekend trip, the final days at the beach or…
Read More

20 standout 15O forwards from 2025 Eastern Alliance Kickoff

MARLBORO, Mass. — For many, Labor Day weekend is the last gasp of summer. The last trip to the beach or the vacation home. The…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter