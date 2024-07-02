8 standout U19 defenders and goalies from the Wizards Showcase

Emma Cerruti played with the Shattuck-St. Mary's U16's last season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BEDFORD, Mass. — One of the biggest events of the offseason calendar is in the rearview.

The Wizards Showcase took over the Edge Sports Center this past weekend, featuring 31 teams from New England, the western U.S. and western Canada and some of the best prospects in the U19, U16 and U14 age groups.

I spent my weekend focusing primarily on the U16 and U19 teams, doing my best to see each New England team at least once. All told, I saw 21 total games, most for at least two periods.

We already broke down eight standout U19 forwards from the weekend, and we'll dive into the U16s as the week progresses.

For now, let's take a look at X defenders and goalies who impressed among the U19s throughout the weekend.