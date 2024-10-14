8 standout U16 players from the CPC Columbus Day Showcase

Megan Carlson was a key defender for the U16 Valley Jr. Warriors. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Some rising impact players in the prep hockey ranks descended upon the Haverhill Valley Forum over the long weekend for the CPC Columbus Day Showcase.

The weekend featured 12 total teams in both the U16 and U19 age groups.

Among the U16's, I caught the Valley Jr. Warriors Tier 1s taking down Boston Hockey Academy on Saturday evening as well as the Boston American's Tier 1s taking on the Americans U19 Tier 1s on Sunday before their tilt with BHA later in the afternoon. I also saw the Jr. Warriors face off against VJW's U19 Tier 1's on Sunday afternoon.

We'll focus on the Jr. Warriors and Americans U16 Tier 1s for now. BHA skates as a U19 AAA squad, so we'll focus on their standouts with the rest of the U19s in another piece later this week.

Let's dive into the U16 standouts from the CPC showcase.