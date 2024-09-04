8 standout U16 players from the NAHA Labor Day tournament

Kaylee Mandeville impressed on defense for NAHA Red. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Fall hockey season is officially here.

The NAHA Labor Day tournament took over the Bay State this weekend with droves of players, parents and teams spending the unofficial last weekend of the summer in area rinks.

I spent Friday and Saturday focused on the U19 and U16 divisions. Of course, it’s not possible to see everybody in a field so large, but I did my best to cover as much ground as I could.

Among the U16s, I caught the Mass. Spitfires against Stanstead College on Friday morning at Lovell Rink. On Saturday, I focused on NAHA Red against Team Colorado, Lovell Academy against the Minuteman Lady Flames and the Bay State Breakers against the MN Jr. Whitecaps Black.

Earlier this week, we took a look at 11 uncommitted U19 players who stood out. Now, let's take a look at the U16 standouts from the weekend.