8 standout forwards from CPC Halloween Showcase

Pahsesam Brown-Bear scored a hat trick for Boston Hockey Academy against the Lady Devils. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

HAVERHILL, Mass. — There were no tricks nor treats, just hockey at the CPC Halloween Showcase.

Several top club programs and academies from around the region took to the ice at the Haverhill Valley Forum this past weekend in the U16 and U19 age groups.

I made it out to several games on Sunday morning with the top matchups being the Valley Jr. Warriors U16 Tier 1s taking on NAHA Red and the Jr. Warriors U19 Tier 1s facing off with NAHA Navy. Here's the full list of teams I managed to see:

Boston Americans U19 Tier 1

Boston Americans U19 Tier 2

Boston Hockey Academy

CT Jr. Rangers U19

Lady Devils U19 Tier 1

NAHA Navy U19

NAHA Red U16

NH Mountain Cats

Valley Jr. Warriors U19 Tier 1

Valley Jr. Warriors U16 Tier 1

We'll get into some standout defenders and goalies from the day later this week. For now, let's dive into eight forwards who impressed.