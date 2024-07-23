8 standout defenders and goalies from the Beantown Classic

Megan Hosman is a key piece of a strong defensive core at Loomis Chaffee. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The first weekend of the Beantown Classic is in the books.

The last three days saw some of the best prospects in New England, across the country and even Canada flock to Massachusetts for one of the summer's biggest showcases.

There was a lot of hockey. There were a total of 158 teams competing across multiple divisions at nine different facilities with age groups ranging from 2009 (08) to 2014s. Next weekend will feature a Super Series/College division as well as two U19 brackets.

I spent the weekend at the trusty New England Sports Center focused on the 2009 (08) Red division, which featured 40 teams. Needless to say, I couldn't see everyone play. Nevertheless, there was high-quality hockey, and Stanstead College Spartans U16 came away with the title, shutting out the Snipers in the championship, 2-0.

Here are eight defenders and goalies who stood out this weekend. We broke down 10 standout forwards earlier this week.

Let's dive in.