New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

8 players who shined this weekend in New England college hockey

By

Sacred Heart celebrates its first goal in its new arena. (Meg Stokes)

The debut of new arenas at Connecticut and Sacred Heart highlighted a busy weekend of Division 1 men’s college hockey action around New England.

Also, some teams are surging throughout Hockey East, ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey, including a pair of Ivy League clubs coming off complete six-point weekends in the standings races.

In Hockey East, Saturday night victories for Northeastern and Merrimack set up a showdown for first place next weekend.

Here are some of the stars from another exciting weekend of college action:

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

MIAA showdown: Standouts from St. Mary’s and Hingham

LYNN, Mass. — In a battle of top-five MIAA teams on Monday afternoon at a packed Connery Skating Rink, Hingham and St. Mary’s played to…
Read More

8 players who shined this weekend in New England college hockey

The debut of new arenas at Connecticut and Sacred Heart highlighted a busy weekend of Division 1 men’s college hockey action around New England. Also,…
Read More

5 underclassmen who boosted stock at prep hockey holiday tournaments

Now that the prep school holiday tournaments are finished, it's time to take a look back. The prep school holiday tournaments consistently provide a platform…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter