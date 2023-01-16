Sacred Heart celebrates its first goal in its new arena. (Meg Stokes)

The debut of new arenas at Connecticut and Sacred Heart highlighted a busy weekend of Division 1 men’s college hockey action around New England.

Also, some teams are surging throughout Hockey East, ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey, including a pair of Ivy League clubs coming off complete six-point weekends in the standings races.

In Hockey East, Saturday night victories for Northeastern and Merrimack set up a showdown for first place next weekend.

Here are some of the stars from another exciting weekend of college action: