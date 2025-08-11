8 New Englanders selected to USA Hockey’s U18 Series roster

Team USA won't be short on New Englanders when it takes on Canada in the annual U18 Series in Lake Placid this week.

Following strong showings at last week's Under-18 Women's National Festival at the Olympic Center, eight locals made the U18 Select roster.

The U18 Series features three games between the U.S. and Team Canada. This year’s series will be held at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid from Aug. 13-16. The U.S. holds a 14-4-5-25 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record in 16 previous meetings with Canada in the event, which is a precursor to the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship in January.

Team Canada prevailed in the 2024 U18 Series, taking two of three games from the U.S.

Wednesday and Saturday's games will be at 2:30 p.m., while Thursday's contest is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. All three games will be held at the 1932 Rink.

The U18 Series will coincide with the Collegiate Series between Team USA and Canada. Six locals made the Collegiate Select roster.

Of the eight New Englanders on the U18 roster, seven hail from Massachusetts. Maggie Averill (Wayland, Mass.), Jane Daley (Medfield, Mass.) Annabelle Lovell (Hingham, Mass.) and Tina Scalese (West Boylston, Mass.) helped Team USA earn silver at the 2025 U18 Women's Worlds.

Here are the U18 Series selections from New England, listed alphabetically by last name. Click or tap here for the full roster.