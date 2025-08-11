New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

8 New Englanders selected to USA Hockey’s U18 Series roster

Avatar photo
By

Princeton commit Tina Scalese is entering her senior year at Groton. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Team USA won't be short on New Englanders when it takes on Canada in the annual U18 Series in Lake Placid this week.

Following strong showings at last week's Under-18 Women's National Festival at the Olympic Center, eight locals made the U18 Select roster.

The U18 Series features three games between the U.S. and Team Canada. This year’s series will be held at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid from Aug. 13-16. The U.S. holds a 14-4-5-25 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record in 16 previous meetings with Canada in the event, which is a precursor to the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship in January.

Team Canada prevailed in the 2024 U18 Series, taking two of three games from the U.S.

Wednesday and Saturday's games will be at 2:30 p.m., while Thursday's contest is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. All three games will be held at the 1932 Rink.

The U18 Series will coincide with the Collegiate Series between Team USA and Canada. Six locals made the Collegiate Select roster.

Of the eight New Englanders on the U18 roster, seven hail from Massachusetts. Maggie Averill (Wayland, Mass.), Jane Daley (Medfield, Mass.) Annabelle Lovell (Hingham, Mass.) and Tina Scalese (West Boylston, Mass.) helped Team USA earn silver at the 2025 U18 Women's Worlds.

Here are the U18 Series selections from New England, listed alphabetically by last name. Click or tap here for the full roster.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Princeton commit Tina Scalese is entering her senior year at Groton. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

8 New Englanders selected to USA Hockey’s U18 Series roster

Team USA won't be short on New Englanders when it takes on Canada in the annual U18 Series in Lake Placid this week. Following strong…
Read More
Julia Pellerin

6 locals make USA Hockey’s Collegiate Women’s Select roster

New England will be well represented on Team USA during the Collegiate Series against Canada in Lake Placid this week. After 12 locals competed at…
Read More

Carter Meyer commits to Boston University

There's a good chance Boston University has its next star. On Friday, former Rivers star forward Carter Meyer (Winchester, Mass.) committed to Boston University. The…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter