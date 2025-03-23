8 New England schools make 2025 NCAA men’s hockey tournament

Albin Boija is a finalist for the Mike Richter Award. (Maine Athletics)

The field is set for the 2025 NCAA men’s Division 1 hockey tournament.

A prominent storyline of this tournament will surely be the number of New England teams vying for a national title, as eight made it.

Boston College and Maine both got No. 1 seeds, which isn't surprising. The Eagles were the top team for most of the season and, despite losing early in the Hockey East playoffs, did more than enough to justify the top spot. The Black Bears were also one of the best teams in the country all season but boosted their stock even more when they won the Hockey East playoffs.

The remaining six New England representatives are: UConn, Boston University, Quinnipiac, Providence, Massachusetts and Bentley.

They're vying for spots in the Frozen Four, which will be held in St. Louis on April 10 and 12. A national champion will be crowned on April 12 at 7:30 p.m.