8 more New Englanders picked for girls U18 Select Camp

Gretta Hulbig broke out with an 11-goal, 25-point sophomore season at Nobles last year. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There is no such thing as too much New England representation. That will be for sure in Lake Placid next week.

The region was already sending 13 skaters to USA Hockey’s girls Under-18 Select Camp from Aug. 4-9 at the Northwood School in upstate New York. Eight more will now join them, filling some of the 13 remaining spots after advancing from the girls Select 16/17 camp earlier this month.

Nine other skaters from New England were also recently invited to the women’s National Team Festival, which will also be in Lake Placid, featuring some of the top over-18 players in the country. The National Festival will run from Aug. 4-11 at the Olympic Center.

The festival is part of the evaluation process for the 2024-25 U.S. Women’s National Team and the Rivalry Series with Canada. Along with the U18 Select Camp, it is also part of the selection process for the U18 and Collegiate Women’s Select Team rosters for the U18 and Collegiate Series against Canada.

Of the additional eight headed to the U18 camp, five hail from Massachusetts, while three will represent the New England District. A reminder, New England is separate from Mass. Hockey in USA Hockey’s eyes.

Here are the selections, listed alphabetically, according to last name.