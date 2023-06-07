8 goalies on Division 1 college hockey radars this summer

Thatcher Bernstein, who played at Nobles last year, will be interesting to watch around Aug. 1. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Finding the next Spencer Knight (Darien, Conn.), Jonathan Quick (Milford, Conn.) or Tom Barrasso (Boxboro, Mass.) is a task all college coaches and NHL scouts throughout New England have on their radar.

As equipment and the game itself have evolved, having an elite goaltender has become more important. As former Merrimack coach Mark Dennehy famously said, “The game of hockey should be called goaltending.”

While New England might not have a bona fide NHL superstar goaltender in the making currently, there are a handful of goaltenders to watch this summer and beyond who hope to join the list of commits.

As of this post, the region has four committed goaltenders: Madison Capitols’ Mason Kucenski (Gill, Mass./St. Lawrence), Cedar Rapids RoughRiders’ Sam Scopa (Lexington, Mass./Quinnipiac), Lone Star Brahmas’ Arthur Smith (Farmington, Conn./Princeton), and Ryder Shea (Framingham, Mass./Maine).

Who is next to join the ranks of committed goaltenders in New England? Starting with three goaltenders slated to play junior hockey in 2023-24, here’s a look at eight goaltenders in the region who have their sights set on a Division 1 roster spot someday.