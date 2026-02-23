Genna MacDonald helped lead Medfield to a Division 2 title in 2025. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Anything can happen in the girls MIAA hockey tournament.

You can always count on an upset (or several) or even some Cinderella runs in the postseason each year.

Last season epitomized that.

Milton was one of the sleepers we highlighted entering the Division 2 tournament. The No. 6 Wildcats made it to the Div. 2 title game, where they lost to No. 13 Medfield. The Warriors, meanwhile, upset No. 1 Westwood in the semis.

Even though top-seeded Hingham won the Division 1 title, the Harborwomen had to go through No. 15 Bishop Stang. The Spartans took down the Nos. 2, 6 and 7 seeds en route to a championship appearance. In Division 2, No. 13 Medfield defeated No. 6 Milton. The Warriors upset No. 1 Westwood in the semis.

So, who are this year's sleepers to watch?

Here are four teams outside of the top-five seeds in each division who could be well-positioned to make noise in the tournament.

Let’s dive in.