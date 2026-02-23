New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

8 girls MIAA sleeper teams who could make noise in the tournament

Avatar photo
By

Genna MacDonald helped lead Medfield to a Division 2 title in 2025. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)
Genna MacDonald helped lead Medfield to a Division 2 title in 2025. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Anything can happen in the girls MIAA hockey tournament.

You can always count on an upset (or several) or even some Cinderella runs in the postseason each year.

Last season epitomized that.

Milton was one of the sleepers we highlighted entering the Division 2 tournament. The No. 6 Wildcats made it to the Div. 2 title game, where they lost to No. 13 Medfield. The Warriors, meanwhile, upset No. 1 Westwood in the semis.

Even though top-seeded Hingham won the Division 1 title, the Harborwomen had to go through No. 15 Bishop Stang. The Spartans took down the Nos. 2, 6 and 7 seeds en route to a championship appearance. In Division 2, No. 13 Medfield defeated No. 6 Milton. The Warriors upset No. 1 Westwood in the semis.

So, who are this year's sleepers to watch?

Here are four teams outside of the top-five seeds in each division who could be well-positioned to make noise in the tournament.

Let’s dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Genna MacDonald helped lead Medfield to a Division 2 title in 2025. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

8 girls MIAA sleeper teams who could make noise in the tournament

Anything can happen in the girls MIAA hockey tournament. You can always count on an upset (or several) or even some Cinderella runs in the…
Read More

Boys prep rankings: The final top 10 before the playoffs

One week left. That's it. That's all that's left in the New England boys prep hockey regular season. There's still quite a bit left. Most…
Read More

MIAA D4 boys hockey playoffs 2026: Full schedule, brackets and results

It’s time for the 2026 MIAA Division 4 hockey state tournament. The MIAA Division 4 boys hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter