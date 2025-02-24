8 girls MIAA sleeper teams who could make noise in the playoffs

Emma Doucette (right) and No. 14 St. Mary's could make some noise in the MIAA tournament. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

You can always count on an upset (or several) in the MIAA postseason.

Even though last season saw the top two seeds battle for the titles in Divisions 1 and 2, there was still plenty of drama along the way. Look no further than then-No. 11 Archbishop Williams taking then-No. 2 St. Mary's, the eventual D1 champs, to overtime of the semifinals.

So, which teams can give the favorites some trouble this year? Who could make a Cinderella run this season?

In this article, we'll look at teams outside of the top three teams in each division who are well-positioned to make some noise in the tournament. They could be higher seeds who may be overlooked or lower seeds who could upend a favorite.

Let's dive in.