Kurt Beck celebrates scoring a goal for Arlington last winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

We've looked at the forwards. Now it's time to look at the defensemen and goalies to watch for Aug. 1.

Come Aug. 1, Division 1 college hockey programs can extend scholarship offers to players entering their junior year in high school. It's become a big date, as schools use that first month to try and bring in future stars.

It will be an Aug. 1 unlike any in previous years since the CHL ruling is now in effect. Schools are bringing in current CHL players. Programs will also likely recruit more players from Canada who are destined for the CHL. Neither would've been in the cards last season.

Still, New England has several strong defenders who should be watched for Aug. 1.

Let's dive in.