Greg Brown enters his first season as head coach at BC. (Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Of the 16 teams in last season's national tournament, six came from New England. With the way the competition looks this season, the number in this year's tournament should eclipse six without issue.

Numerous storylines surround Division 1 men's college hockey in New England. New coaches lead both Boston University and Boston College, many top freshmen enter onto the scene and the ECAC is primed for parity.

Plus, new arenas will welcome fans throughout the next year.

Here are the eight burning questions facing Division 1 men's college hockey in New England.