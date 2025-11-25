8 breakout goalie candidates in 2025-26 girls prep hockey

Songdy Assoume was strong sharing the net at Holderness last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We've already taken a look at 24 breakout forward candidates and 22 breakout defender candidates for the upcoming girls prep hockey season.

Now, it's time for the goalies.

As I mentioned in the previous two stories, there are many more breakout candidates than just the players mentioned here. These players simply caught my eye entering the new season.

Again, let’s acknowledge our criteria.

First, most of these goalies weren't the full-time starters on their teams last season. Second, how do we define a breakout? The way I looked at it: these are players who have stood out on the club circuits or shown well in smaller samples in prep, but their best (or at least best statistical) prep hockey may still be in store. For that reason, a college commitment didn’t preclude a player from being mentioned. There are a handful of college commits mentioned in this story whose best prep hockey is still ahead of them.

Let's dive into eight goalies who could break out in prep this season.