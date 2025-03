Daniel Viscione celebrates a goal on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Nothing this season topped St. John's Prep's infamous winner last season. But there were still a slew of memorable moments.

And that's what you want from the MIAA boys hockey championships, right?

Five, 10 or 20 years from now, different people will remember different things from Sunday. Some will point to this winner or that winner, while others might point to a save or a one-man performance.

Sunday's four championships had all of those things.

Here are seven unforgettable moments from Sunday.