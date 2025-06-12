7 uncommitted standouts from first week of Foxboro Prep League

Evan Nee had 51 points for St. Mark's this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — When the Foxboro Prep League starts, summer hockey is officially here.

That was the case on Wednesday night, as the famous prep hockey league kicked off. This season will be a bit different. Along with '07s, '08s and '09s battling on one rink, there's a new Young Guns league happening on another rink. That features '10s and '11s doing battle.

I focused on the older group Wednesday night, but will be watching the other league throughout the summer.

As for the competition...it was definitely summer hockey. There was little contact, which allowed prospects to dangle a bit more and make plays. A handful of players showed some flashes.

Here are seven standouts from Week 1.