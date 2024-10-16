Phin Howard plays for St. Mark's during the prep season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the long weekend, various teams from all over the country descended into New England for the Beast Columbus Day Showcase.

I focused primarily on the 16U age group, which is an interesting one given the implications. Many are on the cusp of being big-time prep school players if they aren't already.

There's also always the hope of a Division 1 commitment.

We've already covered 10 standout uncommitted forwards from the event here. So, here are seven uncommitted standout defensemen and goalies from this past weekend.