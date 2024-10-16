New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

7 uncommitted 16U standout defenders from Beast Columbus Day Showcase

Avatar photo
By

Phin Howard plays for St. Mark's during the prep season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the long weekend, various teams from all over the country descended into New England for the Beast Columbus Day Showcase.

I focused primarily on the 16U age group, which is an interesting one given the implications. Many are on the cusp of being big-time prep school players if they aren't already.

There's also always the hope of a Division 1 commitment.

We've already covered 10 standout uncommitted forwards from the event here. So, here are seven uncommitted standout defensemen and goalies from this past weekend.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Prospect watch: What makes Rian Chudzinski so special?

As the college recruiting news has rolled in through August and early September, one name remains on the board: Rian Chudzinski. The former St. Sebastian…
Read More

7 uncommitted 16U standout defenders from Beast Columbus Day Showcase

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the long weekend, various teams from all over the country descended into New England for the Beast Columbus Day Showcase. I…
Read More

10 uncommitted 16U standout forwards from Beast Columbus Day Showcase

FOXBORO, Mass. — It was a long weekend. So you know what that meant. Several rinks in Massachusetts and Rhode Island hosted the Beast Columbus…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter