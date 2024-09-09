Brody Berard (left) and Sam Pandolfo battle in Saturday's matchup. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WELLESLEY, Mass. — There are very few fall hockey games you remember years later.

It's not that the games aren't good — this region hosts numerous great matchups per weekend. But there are so many showcases and so many tournaments and so many weekends full of games that it's easy for them to blend.

But for the select few who were at Boston Sports Institute on Saturday afternoon to watch Mount St. Charles' 15O team take down the Boston Jr. Eagles, 5-3, in a thriller, it's one they will likely recall when watching U.S. National Team Development Program, college and NHL games one, two, seven years from now.

Not so much because of what happened — although it was a fantastic show — but because of the names on the back of the sweaters.