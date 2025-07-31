7 takeaways from women’s college hockey recruiting season, so far

Top 2009 defender Chyna Taylor recently committed to Wisconsin. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

We're in the thick of this year's women's college hockey recruiting cycle.

It's been just about a month and a half since June 15, which is when girls hockey players in the class of 2027 became eligible to commit.

Plenty of 2008 and 2009-born prospects in the class of 2027 have landed commitments so far, and there are plenty of uncommitted players to keep track of as we roll into the back end of the summer. Other 2007s and 2008s in the class of 2026 who became eligible to commit in 2024 continue to find landing spots as well.

The activity certainly picked up throughout July, including a flurry of high-profile commitments, so it's a perfect time to take stock of where things are at.

Let’s dive into the latest news and takeaways from the recruiting trail.