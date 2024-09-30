7 takeaways from the last month in women’s college hockey recruiting

Nobles' Gretta Hulbig recently committed to Yale. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We're about to come up on two months since Aug. 1, which annually marks the first day college coaches can begin making verbal offers to rising juniors.

As a result, plenty of high-profile 2007 and 2008-born prospects have steadily begun to make college commitments, be it local players committing or others from outside New England choosing schools in the area.

That's on top of the 2007-born players who have been eligible to commit since Aug. 1, 2023, and have now found a landing spot.

There's been plenty of activity to track, especially over the last few weeks, as there's been a flurry of notable commitments, so it's a perfect time to take stock of things.

Let’s dive into the latest news and takeaways from the last month on the recruiting trail.