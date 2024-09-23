Colin Feeley committed to Harvard and will play at Salisbury this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It's been just over one month since we've looked at what's been happening in the college hockey recruiting space and there have been various commitments since Aug. 22.

That included a local player choosing a school in the Midwest and prospects from outside New England choosing local schools.

For those who haven't already, I highly recommend checking out Parts 1 and 2 of our investigation into how many players make it to the school they committed to. It helps to contextualize the chances these players in this story have of ending up at these schools.

Let's dive into the latest news and takeaways from the recruiting trail.