7 takeaways from the first two days of college hockey recruiting

Jacoby Weiner was a star goalie with Mid Fairfield this past winter. (Mark Sorgaard/FatCat Studios)

It's been a busy past two days on the college hockey recruiting scene. The floodgates opened once the clock hit midnight on Aug. 1, allowing rising juniors in high school to verbally commit to schools.

On the first day alone, eight New England natives secured Division 1 commitments, while 21 prospects committed to local schools.

Day 2 wasn't as crazy. In all, three local prospects committed to three New England schools.

There are still many strong prospects left on the board. They are opting to take their time, going on more visits and mulling their options — there is nothing wrong with that.

But there has been a lot to digest from the first two days. Let's dive in.