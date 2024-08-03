New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College Commitments

7 takeaways from the first two days of college hockey recruiting

Avatar photo
By

Jacoby Weiner was a star goalie with Mid Fairfield this past winter. (Mark Sorgaard/FatCat Studios)

It's been a busy past two days on the college hockey recruiting scene. The floodgates opened once the clock hit midnight on Aug. 1, allowing rising juniors in high school to verbally commit to schools.

On the first day alone, eight New England natives secured Division 1 commitments, while 21 prospects committed to local schools.

Day 2 wasn't as crazy. In all, three local prospects committed to three New England schools.

There are still many strong prospects left on the board. They are opting to take their time, going on more visits and mulling their options — there is nothing wrong with that.

But there has been a lot to digest from the first two days. Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

7 takeaways from the first two days of college hockey recruiting

It's been a busy past two days on the college hockey recruiting scene. The floodgates opened once the clock hit midnight on Aug. 1, allowing…
Read More

College hockey recruiting: Live updates from start of 2024 commitment season

When the clock struck midnight on Aug. 1, rising juniors in high school became eligible to commit to colleges. That means the recruiting hot stove…
Read More

Will Bent commits to Providence College

Another top 2008-born player from New England is off the board. Will Bent announced his commitment to Providence College via Instagram on Thursday. The 6-foot-1,…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter