7 takeaways from the 2024 Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament

Holderness celebrates a goal against Thayer. (Maxfield Paro)

Last Thursday, I traveled to the first night of the Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament. Since there were only four days of holiday tournaments and so many of them, I could only see one night of it.

This year's tournament looked a bit different as St. Andrew's College replaced Dexter Southfield. It also looked the same as Holderness won the event for the second straight year.

There were various NHL scouts and Division 1 and 3 college coaches in attendance to watch Holderness, Thayer, St. Andrew's College, Cushing, Groton, Pomfret, Lawrence Academy and Proctor.

Let's dive into some takeaways.