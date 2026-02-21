7 takeaways from Salisbury’s big win over Avon Old Farms

Greyson Espenshade netted a hat trick against Avon Old Farms. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Salisbury set an early tone: It wasn't going to be Avon Old Farms' day.

Roughly eight minutes into the big-time boys prep matchup, Avon Old Farms junior forward Grover Henderson was crossing with the puck in front of senior goalie Anthony Palmer (Lynnfield, Mass.). Salisbury junior forward Parker Tumelty read where Henderson was going and just tried to poke the puck from him.

Tumelty didn't just poke the puck off Henderson's stick — he poked it past a stunned Palmer.

That opened the scoring, and No. 2 Salisbury never looked back, taking down No. 5 Avon Old Farms, 6-0.