Dennis Davidson had a strong night in Nobles' 5-4 win over Tabor. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — It didn't matter that Nobles forward Billy MacAusland's (Westwood, Mass.) shot was blocked. Ethan Cox (Westboro, Mass.) was there to deliver.

Just 51 seconds into the five-minute overtime, Cox corralled the puck in the slot and fired it through Tabor goalie Brayden Bennett's (New Bedford, Mass.) legs, giving Nobles a thrilling, 5-4 win.

It was a game that never stopped going back and forth.

Here's a full recap and seven takeaways.