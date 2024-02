David Bosco was vital in Belmont Hill's comeback win over Nobles. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BELMONT, Mass. — It took five minutes for Belmont Hill to flip the game upside down.

Nobles forward Dennis Davidson (Newton, Mass.) had just scored to give his team a two-goal lead with roughly five minutes to play in the second period.

From there, the Sextants scored four goals, re-taking the lead and holding onto it, beating Nobles, 5-3.

Here's a full recap along with seven takeaways.