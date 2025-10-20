Will Manchuso has 38 points in 24 games for the Neponset Valley River Rats this fall. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There are always points of contention when NHL Central Scouting releases any of its lists, but especially its preliminary watch list. They aim to cast a wide net, giving NHL scouts a chance to see the maximum number of players possible throughout the season.

Sure, players can be added throughout the season. But it's easier to nix names than it is to keep adding. That's what the midterm and final rankings are for.

On Monday, NHL Central Scouting put out its preliminary watch list. In all, 10 New England natives made the list, while various other prep players and future New England college hockey commits got on, too.

As a friendly reminder, NHL Central Scouting ranks every player with an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ or ‘W’ rating. Here’s what those letters mean:

A rating: First-round candidate

B rating: Second- or third-round candidate

C rating: Fourth- or fifth-round candidate

W rating: Sixth- or seventh-round candidate

Everyone has thoughts and opinions on this first list. Here are mine.

Let's dive in.