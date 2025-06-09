7 takeaways after 37 New Englanders chosen in 2025 QMJHL Draft

Cam Minella was picked early in the second round of the QMJHL Draft by the Halifax Mooseheads. (Halifax Mooseheads)

In the first QMJHL Draft since the CHL ruling, which allowed prospects to play in Canada's three major junior hockey leagues (the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League) and still be eligible for NCAA Division 1 hockey, there were almost too many storylines to track.

Multiple questions were on the mind entering the two-day event.

Which New Englander would go first? How many New Englanders would go? How would QMJHL teams handle players already selected high in USHL Phase 1 or 2 Drafts? Would any teams select players committed to the U.S. National Team Development Program? Would teams be hesitant to select New Englanders?

Those are only some of the big questions. We got answers to most on Friday and Saturday, as QMJHL teams took turns picking players born from 2006-09.

These are some of the biggest takeaways from the draft. Many questions remain.