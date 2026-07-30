New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Recruiting

7 storylines to watch for Aug. 1 college hockey recruiting

Avatar photo
By

Tyler Poti had a nice winter for Winchendon. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

On Saturday, Aug. 1, most of North America's focus will be on the beach and being outside because, well, it's a Saturday in August.

The college hockey recruiting world will have a much different focus.

Come this Saturday, rising juniors in high school become eligible to accept offers from Division 1 college hockey programs. The top '09s and '10s who become eligible will be getting calls (and even visits) from top D1 schools.

Obviously, not everything takes place on Aug. 1. Plenty of commitments are announced in the following days, with players increasingly choosing to take their time and mulling over options.

That was one of the biggest pieces of advice offered up by hockey insiders.

Let's dive into the biggest storylines to watch.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

7 storylines to watch for Aug. 1 college hockey recruiting

On Saturday, Aug. 1, most of North America's focus will be on the beach and being outside because, well, it's a Saturday in August. The…
Read More
Vienna Noble

15 standouts from Week 3 of 2026 Premier Prep League

BELMONT, Mass. — We're in the dog days of the offseason in New England, but that doesn't mean there isn't some high-end action to take…
Read More
Jacqueline Gasseau plays for Culver Academy. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

8 uncommitted standout defenders, goalies from 2026 Beantown Classic

MARLBORO, Mass. — Another Beantown Classic is in the books. The last three days had some of the best prospects in New England, across the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter