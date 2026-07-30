7 storylines to watch for Aug. 1 college hockey recruiting

Tyler Poti had a nice winter for Winchendon. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

On Saturday, Aug. 1, most of North America's focus will be on the beach and being outside because, well, it's a Saturday in August.

The college hockey recruiting world will have a much different focus.

Come this Saturday, rising juniors in high school become eligible to accept offers from Division 1 college hockey programs. The top '09s and '10s who become eligible will be getting calls (and even visits) from top D1 schools.

Obviously, not everything takes place on Aug. 1. Plenty of commitments are announced in the following days, with players increasingly choosing to take their time and mulling over options.

That was one of the biggest pieces of advice offered up by hockey insiders.

Let's dive into the biggest storylines to watch.