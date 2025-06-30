7 takeaways from the 2025 NHL Draft

Richard Gallant was picked by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Maybe my expectations were too low, but the 2025 NHL Draft exceeded my expectations for local prospects.

I figured four New Englanders would be picked and no other prep players. Given the last two years and the lack of talent selected out of prep, I lowered my expectations.

I was happy to be wrong.

Carter Amico (Westbrook, Maine), Teddy Mutryn (Norwell Mass.), Caeden Herrington (Manchester, Vt.), Everett Baldwin (Providence, R.I.) and Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.) were all selected over seven rounds. As for that other prep prospect, that was Phillips Andover forward Grayden Robertson-Palmer.

Will the 2025 NHL Draft be remembered as the New Englander draft? No. But there were success stories.

Let's dive into the biggest takeaways.