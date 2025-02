Belmont celebrates winning the Ed Burns Coffee Pot. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Belmont used the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament as a statement and punctuated that in Sunday's championship.

The Marauders took down Arlington, 4-0, in the Doherty Division final.

After a scoreless first period, Belmont got on the board early in the second when forward Liam Guilderson streaked down the left side and sifted a shot through the legs of Arlington goalie John Snider.

The third period was when Belmont turned on the jets.