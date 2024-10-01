New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

7 standouts from the U19 Mass. Spitfires’ win over Mid-Fairfield CT Stars

Caroline Doherty
Caroline Doherty scored for the Spitfires in their win over Mid-Fairfield. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Another week, another high-end matchup among the NEGHL's top U19 division. 

The Mass. Spitfires hosted the Mid-Fairfield CT Stars at the Foxboro Sports Center, where the Spitfires took a 2-0 win in one of the most competitive and up-tempo games I've seen so far this fall. 

Caroline Doherty (Hingham, Mass.) opened the scoring for the Spitfires just 1:31 into the game off a feed from Gretta Hulbig (Foxboro, Mass.). Lindsay Stepnowski (South Glastonbury, Conn.) added insurance three minutes into the third.

The Stars applied heavy pressure in the second period and much of the third, but bend-don't-break defense from the Spitfires helped preserve the win. Evelyn Lacey (Braintree, Mass.) and Jackie Wright (Walpole, Mass.) combined for the shutout in net.

Let's dive into seven standouts from the game.

