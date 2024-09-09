New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

7 standouts from the U14 Boston Jr. Eagles’ win over the East Coast Wizards

Avatar photo
By

Maggie Chudzinski
Maggie Chudzinski scored twice for the Jr. Eagles on Sunday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BEDFORD, Mass. — A Sunday in September can only mean one thing. There's plenty of fall hockey to catch, of course.

I made it out to the Edge Sports Center in Bedford, Mass., to catch a matchup between two of the top teams U14 teams in the NEGHL, the Boston Jr. Eagles and the East Coast Wizards, two teams that feature plenty of prospects who are either already playing prep hockey or could be soon. 

The Jr. Eagles came away with a 3-0 win, thanks to a pair of second-period goals from Maggie Chudzinski (Needham, Mass.). Caroline Kreuz (Worcester, Mass.) got it all started when she scored four minutes into the first.

Let's dive into seven standouts from the game.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

6 uncommitted 18U standout defenders from Beast Fall Classic

ROCKLAND, Mass. — The Beast Fall Classic was held this past weekend at several rinks across Massachusetts. Teams from the 13U to 18U level battled…
Read More

12 uncommitted 18U standout forwards from Beast Fall Classic

ROCKLAND, Mass. — The Beast Fall Classic was held this past weekend at several rinks across Massachusetts. Teams from the 13U to 18U level battled…
Read More
Julia Stepnowski

6 standouts from the U14 Hartford Jr. Wolfpack’s win over Mass. Spitfires

FOXBORO, Mass. — The best way to spend a Sunday in Foxboro is at Rink 3 of the trusty Foxboro Sports Center. That's where the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter