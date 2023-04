Teddy Macausland played his fall hockey for the Little Bruins. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

While Seacoast Performance Academy, the Boston Little Bruins and Mount Saint Charles were the three teams representing New England at the 16U Tier 1 USA Hockey national championships, none were able to make to the quarterfinals.

The Long Island Gulls were the eventual champion, defeating Little Caesars, 2-0.

That doesn't mean there weren't New England players who had standout performances out in San Jose, Calif.

Before we dive into the standouts, here's how each team performed.