Matt Egan was a force in Middlesex's win over Roxbury Latin. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Middlesex opened the scoring early in Wednesday's matchup with Roxbury Latin and never looked back, earning a 6-1 win.

Within the first few minutes, both teams traded goals. First, it was junior forward Jack Francini (Concord, Mass.) getting Middlesex on the board. Then, it was Roxbury Latin freshman Joe Meade (Natick, Mass.) answering, knotting the score, 1-1.

From then on, it was all Middlesex.

Here is a full recap along with seven prospects who stood out.