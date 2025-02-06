7 standouts from Deerfield’s 4-1 win at St. Paul’s

Chloe Cleaves scored her 10th goal of the season in Deerfield's win over St. Paul's. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

CONCORD, NH — Make it a six-game win streak and a 10-game unbeaten streak for Deerfield.

The Big Green took home a 4-1 win on the road at St. Paul's on Wednesday to improve to 9-0-1 since Dec. 21.

Chloe Cleaves (Riverside, Conn.), Olivia Austen (Darien, Conn.), Amelia Healey (Barre, Vt.) and Sophie Frost each scored for Deerfield, while Izzy Kirby earned the win in net. The Big Green improved to 13-3-2 on the season as they push for a spot in the Elite 8. If the playoffs were to start right now, they'd be No. 1 in the Large School tournament, according to USHR. They're also projected to finish the season as the top seed in the Large bracket.

Chelsea Bell (Barre, Vt.) scored for St. Paul's, who dropped to 9-10-1, overall. The Big Red would be the No. 8 seed in the Large School tournament if it were to start today. They're projected to finish as the eighth seed in the Large Bracket as well.

Cleaves opened the scoring on a seeing-eye wrist shot from the point with 12:24 to go in the first after Gia Thompson worked the puck off a face-off win for Deerfield.

Healey doubled the lead with 10:23 to go in the second, burying a loose puck in the slot after SPS broke up Ava Giroux's (St. Alban's, Vt.) centering feed.

Austen made it 3-0 less than two minutes later, redirecting a shot-pass from Keira Austen (Darien, Conn.) at the right post.

Bell cut it to 3-1 with 10:56 to go in regulation with a wrister from the point through traffic, but Giroux iced it when she took advantage of a turnover and buried an empty-netter with two seconds left in the game for the 4-1 final.

Let's dive into seven standouts from the game.