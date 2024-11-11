New England Hockey Journal


7 standouts from Junior Eagles’ 18U Mass. state title win over Penguins

From left: Rian Chudzinski, Aiden MacIsaac and Jake Tavares celebrate the eventual game-winning goal. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Aiden MacIsaac is known for his shutdown-defending abilities. He makes life difficult on opposing forwards. He has a great stick. He maintains good gaps.

But with 12:09 left in a 2-2 game, MacIsaac held the puck at the point on a power play. He was sick of a power play that was passing up shots.

So, he moved, got a shooting lane and ripped one on net. Rian Chudzinski (Needham, Mass.) got a piece of the shot, tipping it into the Cushing net, giving the Boston Junior Eagles a 3-2 lead.

The Junior Eagles held on for a 3-2 win, taking the 18U Massachusetts state championship over the Central Mass. Penguins. The national tournament will be held in Cranberry Township, Penn from April 1-6, 2025.

