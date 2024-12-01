Assabet Valley celebrates their 19U Mass. state title win over NAHA. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Once Caroline Averill scored, Assabet never looked back.

Averill (Wayland, Mass.) made it 2-1 on the power play with 5:43 left in the first period, and Assabet tacked on three more unanswered goals en route to a 5-1 win over NAHA to capture the Massachusetts girls 19U state championship at the New England Sports Center.

With the win, Assabet automatically earned a bid to USA Hockey Nationals, which will be April 1-6, 2025, at the NESC.

Averill and Molly Boyle (Scituate, Mass.) each finished with a goal and an assist for Assabet, and Taylor Senecal (Essex Junction, Vt.) had three assists. Tina Scalese (West Boylston, Mass.), Maggie Averill (Wayland, Mass.) and Maddie Murphy (Dorchester, Mass.) each scored. Elizabeth Luong (Framingham, Mass.) earned the win in net.

Ella Johnson scored for NAHA.

Scalese opened the scoring for Assabet 2:58 into the game with a shorthanded goal on a 2-on-1.

Johnson answered for NAHA with 7:27 left in the first when she got in alone behind the defense off a feed from Kassidy Carmichael in transition.

Averill restored Assabet's lead less than two minutes later when she buried Boyle's rebound from the left circle on the power play.

Boyle made it 3-1 just over four minutes into the second on a shot from long range that found a way through NAHA goalie Nicole Bethune (Narragansett, R.I.). Just over a minute later, Caroline Averill found Murphy at the right circle to make it 4-1 with another shorthanded goal.

Maggie Averill made it 5-1 with 11:01 left in the third with a wrister from distance with Peyton Kennedy (Sudbury, Mass.) providing a screen in front.

Here are seven standouts from the game.